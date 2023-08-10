IdahoVintagePostcard

Miss Pearl Tyre ran a boarding house in Boise’s North End from 1934 to at least 1951. She also ran an open kitchen where people in need could eat for low or no cost if they were willing to exchange chopping a little wood or sweeping floors for a meal.

This classified ad from the June 25, 1949, edition of the Idaho Statesman was typical: “You may fill your plate with delicious home-cooked food at the kitchen stove of the Ugly Duckling Kitcheteria. Wash your own dishes one at a time under the hot water faucet.”

