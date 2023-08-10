Miss Pearl Tyre ran a boarding house in Boise’s North End from 1934 to at least 1951. She also ran an open kitchen where people in need could eat for low or no cost if they were willing to exchange chopping a little wood or sweeping floors for a meal.
This classified ad from the June 25, 1949, edition of the Idaho Statesman was typical: “You may fill your plate with delicious home-cooked food at the kitchen stove of the Ugly Duckling Kitcheteria. Wash your own dishes one at a time under the hot water faucet.”
Each day the local Safeway store cleaned out their display racks, tossing the slightly wilted, tragically malformed, and bruised fruits and vegetables. Tyre made regular trips to the alley behind the grocery to salvage discarded yet edible food. She took it home, cleaned it up, and tossed the vegetables into a stew pot.
This ad from 1949 may give us a clue about the establishment’s name: “The Ugly Duckling was hatched from a swan’s egg in a nest of common barnyard ducks. He was thought ugly by his companions but became the most beautiful bird of them all. Do not be afraid of the Ugly Duckling period in your life, for it may lead to a superfine swan’s status. Meals for working for them or cash, $2.50 a week. Ugly Duckling Kitcheteria, 1023 Washington St., phone 832.”
It wasn’t just down and outers she welcomed. Miss Tyre — she never married —invited students from Boise High to eat a good lunch for a little money, as well.
But there’s still that odd name, not the Ugly Duckling part, but the “Kitcheteria.” Did Miss Tyre invent that word? Perhaps, but we should note that it was trademarked by the Harrington Hotel Co., Inc in 1956. Their Kitcheteria was a Washington, D.C., self-service dining establishment which begun following World War II. It served more than a million meals from 1948-1991. That’s probably more than Miss Tyre served in her 17-year run in Boise, but they could not have been served with more respect than the diners got from the lady of the Ugly Duckling Kitcheteria.