In doing research for my book, “Symbols, Signs, and Songs,” I ran across a little interesting history on Idaho’s state flag. Since it is largely the state seal centered on a blue background, one would think we would have had an Idaho state flag for as long as we’ve had a seal, since 1891. Not so.

It took the Legislature 17 years to pass a law creating an Idaho State Flag. Even then, they punted to the adjutant general, delegating the duty of coming up with the design and specifying that the flag would be blue and have the word Idaho on it. They appropriated $100 to make that happen on March 12, 1907.

