Boiseans still miss the iconic Natatorium, though few of us are old enough to remember it. The Boise Artesian Hot & Cold Water Company built the “Nat” in 1892. Soon, houses along Warm Springs Avenue advertised that they were heated with “Natatorium water.”
Twin towers soared 112 feet into the air on the two front corners of the three-story building. Patrons passed a smoking room on the left and a lady’s parlor on the right as they entered. There was a fine café on the top floor, billiard and card rooms, a saloon, tea rooms, a gym, and a balcony dance floor.
The pool stretched 125 by 60 feet rippling beneath a 40-foot arched roof. At the south end water cascaded over rocks creating an artificial grotto. Diving boards from five feet to 60 feet beckoned every level of daredevil. A waterslide dropped into the pool from the first balcony and for the particularly courageous a trapeze hung down from the roof.
Hot water made the Nat possible, but also proved its demise. Much of the classic building was built from wood. Steam and humidity took their toll.
In July 1934, a freak windstorm brought one of the humidity-weakened roof beams crashing down into the pool, miraculously missing the swimmers. The owners soon tore down the deteriorating building, bringing an end to its 42-year history.
