...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
There is, perhaps, no quicker way to set a long-time Boise resident’s teeth to grinding than to call the town “Boy-zee.” If you don’t pronounce it “Boy-see,” slap yourself in the face right now.
Even so, audiences usually overlook the faux pas when the star on stage panders out to the audience, “Hello, Boy-zee!” Unless, of course, they happen to be on stage in Pocatello.
In the summer of 2010, Jewel played at Outlaw Field in Boise and endeared herself to the audience, despite a couple of false starts, by singing a newly penned title, “The Boise Song.” The lyrics list letters you can find in the names of certain cities, i.e., an A in Atlanta, a Y in Kansas City, etc., but ending each verse with “But there is no Z in Boise.”
If you search for Boise in the lyrics of songs, you’ll come up with about 50 occurrences. Many are versions of the same song brought out on different albums. Most are obscure. A couple aren’t.
“What’s Your Name” by Lynyrd Skynyrd made a splash with the opening line, “It’s 8 o’clock in Boy-zee, Idaho.” According to Songfacts.com the original line to that 1977 song was, “It’s 8 o’clock and boys, it’s time to go.” Ronnie Van Zant’s brother, Don, was opening the national tour of his band .38 Special in Boise. Ronnie, who wrote the song, changed the line to fit the venue. Three days after they released the album, three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, including Ronnie Van Zant, were killed in a plane crash.
Boise popped up in the lyrics to a Harry Chapin song, “WOLD.” Those were the call letters of the Boise radio station where the singer/DJ had hit rock bottom. As a former Boise DJ, I resent the implication. For artistic reasons, Chapin ignored the fact that all radio station call letters west of the Mississippi begin with a K. In the east, you’ll find W call letters, except for KDKA in Pittsburgh. But I digress. The song made it to number 34 on the Hot One Hundred.