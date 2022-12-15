The Great Fire of 1910, often called the Big Burn, was one of the seminal events in Idaho history and changed how foresters thought about fire.
The fire burned over two days, Aug. 21 and 22 of 1910, incinerating 3 million acres in Washington, Montana, British Columbia and Idaho. Even though fires have grown in size in recent years, it remains the largest forest fire in the United States.
By mid-August that year, more than a thousand fires were burning in the drought-stricken Pacific Northwest. They started from various sources, including cinders from locomotives, rogue campfires, and lightning. Bad as that was, the multiple fires became one big monster on Aug. 20 when hurricane-force winds blew through the region.
The Big Burn killed 87 people. At their peril, firefighters tried to stop it. An entire crew of 28 men lost their lives near Avery. In all, 78 firefighters perished. In desperation, forest ranger Ed Pulaski led his 45-man crew into an abandoned mine tunnel to escape the flames. It was so hot and smoky in there that several men tried to go back outside. Pulaski pulled his pistol on them to force them to stay. Five died in the tunnel, but the rest survived. The old War Eagle mine tunnel, south of Wallace, is now known as the Pulaski Tunnel and is on the National Register of Historic Places.