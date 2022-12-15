IdahoVintagePostcard

The Great Fire of 1910, often called the Big Burn, was one of the seminal events in Idaho history and changed how foresters thought about fire.

The fire burned over two days, Aug. 21 and 22 of 1910, incinerating 3 million acres in Washington, Montana, British Columbia and Idaho. Even though fires have grown in size in recent years, it remains the largest forest fire in the United States.

