Today, Pandora is a music streaming service. Back in 1907, it was a proverbial box filled with squirming issues released upon passage of the Idaho Sunday Rest law.
Sunday Rest was put into statute to codify a day of rest from secular labor. But what did that mean?
If people couldn’t gather for a play on Sunday, could they gather at church? Most agreed they could, but in Boise, the line between entertainment and religion was blurred when the county prosecutor shut down a Passion Play on a Sunday for violating the law.
Jimmy Buffett once sang, “There’s a thin line between Saturday night and Sunday morning.” Bar owners in Wallace refused to shut down when Saturday nights rolled into the wee hours of Sunday. They were arrested and re-arrested.
Enforcement was often lax. When three saloon keepers in Cottonwood stood trial, they were sentenced to spend one minute in the county jail at Grangeville.
Boiseans were arrested for operating a shoe-shining stand, running a steam bath, and for selling produce. The prosecutor in Ada County got complaints about the Boise Commercial Club and the Elks’ Club. He determined that since they were private enterprises, the law did not apply.
And that was the rub. Deciding when the law applied and when it didn’t became an endless question.
In July of 1910, the Natatorium manager was arrested for running a scenic railroad around the White City Amusement Park on a Sunday. An uproar commenced when people questioned the fairness of arresting that train operator while leaving operators of the Interurban trolley line free to take people all around the valley on scenic excursions.
The scenic railroad arrest went to the Idaho Supreme Court. The court ruled in favor of the Nat manager, stating that amusements not “immoral, corrupt or boisterous” did not break the law.
Interpretations and misinterpretations continued for years with enforcement growing increasingly lax. The Idaho Legislature finally put the Sunday Rest law to rest in 1939.