Remarkably, the first home built in what would become Idaho’s capital city is still standing. John O’Farrell built his cabin from cottonwood trees cut down nearby in June of 1863. O’Farrell used a broad axe to flatten out the logs. Branches and clay served as chinking. Inside, visitors would find a dirt floor and fabric covering the walls.
The following year when bricks and saw-cut lumber became available, O’Farrell improved the cabin by replacing the pole roof with cut rafters and hand-split shingles. He covered the inside walls, floor, and ceiling with planks, added a brick fireplace, and installed glass windows.
The O’Farrell family lived in the cabin for seven more years before moving to a brick home.
In 1910 the O’Farrell children donated the old cabin to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The City of Boise eventually took ownership of the cabin, and in 1979 the Boise City Historic Preservation Commission did some restoration work. Charles Hummel and the Columbian Club started a fund drive to restore the cabin in 1995. By 2002 the restoration fund was sufficient to bring the cabin back to its 1912 condition, with 85 percent of the original cabin materials still in place.
The cabin is near where it was built in 1863. It’s across the street at 450 W Fort St. in Boise.