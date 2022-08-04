62793cd665a3c.image.jpg

Remarkably, the first home built in what would become Idaho’s capital city is still standing. John O’Farrell built his cabin from cottonwood trees cut down nearby in June of 1863. O’Farrell used a broad axe to flatten out the logs. Branches and clay served as chinking. Inside, visitors would find a dirt floor and fabric covering the walls.

The following year when bricks and saw-cut lumber became available, O’Farrell improved the cabin by replacing the pole roof with cut rafters and hand-split shingles. He covered the inside walls, floor, and ceiling with planks, added a brick fireplace, and installed glass windows.

