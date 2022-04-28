Subscribe
Rangers at Malad Gorge State Park found a couple of sets of horse hoof
prints in the park in 1990. That made a little news. Why? The hoof prints are
estimated to be about a million years old.
Fossilized tracks of ancient animals are common around the world. The ones
at Malad Gorge may be unique. Rather than a depression in what was once
mud, these prints were hoof-shaped mounds on the roof of the cave, almost
as if you were looking at the bottom of the hoof plunging through the rock.
How were the formed on the roof of a cave? There was probably wet sand
or mud on top of an old lava flow when several horses came galloping along
leaving hoof prints behind them. Speculating what they might have been
running from a million years hence is just guesswork, but their existence
proves that an active lava flow soon poured across the sand and the
depressions left by the horses. At some point erosion from the nearby
Malad River probably washed out the softer remnants of the ancient sand
leaving behind a three-foot cave with hoof prints protruding from its ceiling.
But don’t ask to see them. Rangers keeps the location of the cave secret so
they don’t have to constantly scrape curious hoofprint seekers from the
bottom of the 250-foot gorge.
