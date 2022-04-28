619417e45c89b.image.jpg

Rangers at Malad Gorge State Park found a couple of sets of horse hoof

prints in the park in 1990. That made a little news. Why? The hoof prints are

estimated to be about a million years old.

Fossilized tracks of ancient animals are common around the world. The ones

at Malad Gorge may be unique. Rather than a depression in what was once

mud, these prints were hoof-shaped mounds on the roof of the cave, almost

as if you were looking at the bottom of the hoof plunging through the rock.

 

How were the formed on the roof of a cave? There was probably wet sand

or mud on top of an old lava flow when several horses came galloping along

leaving hoof prints behind them. Speculating what they might have been

running from a million years hence is just guesswork, but their existence

proves that an active lava flow soon poured across the sand and the

depressions left by the horses. At some point erosion from the nearby

Malad River probably washed out the softer remnants of the ancient sand

leaving behind a three-foot cave with hoof prints protruding from its ceiling.

 

But don’t ask to see them. Rangers keeps the location of the cave secret so

they don’t have to constantly scrape curious hoofprint seekers from the

bottom of the 250-foot gorge.

