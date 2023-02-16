What might have been the last Indian war was fought in Idaho. No bullets were fired nor arrows unleashed. The war was declared by a woman, Amy Trice, the chair of the Kootenai Tribe, on Sept. 20, 1974.
The Kootenai had been unrepresented at the signing of the Treaty of Hellgate of 1855. That treaty took away any claim they had to their aboriginal lands without compensation. They had no reservation.
That they didn’t sign the treaty was something of a Catch-22. Most tribes in the United States are prohibited from declaring war on the country, a clause laid out in multiple treaties. The Kootenai Tribe was under no such prohibition.
To underscore their claim of aboriginal lands, the Kootenai began waving cars over and collecting a voluntary fee of 10 cents to cross their lands on the highway north and south of Bonners Ferry.
The 67-member tribe suggested they would soon begin charging a 50 cent per day business tax and 10 cents per day for dwellings situated on their aboriginal lands.
The publicity gained by declaring war and charging tolls got everyone’s attention. President Ford signed legislation granting the tribe 12.5 acres of land to a tribe that once called 1.6 million acres their home. That doesn’t seem like much, but it gave the Kootenai a reservation, and the legislation recognized the tribe, clearing the way for eligibility for some government funding. Today, the Kootenai Tribe holds about 2,500 acres of land.