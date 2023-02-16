IdahoVintagePostcard

What might have been the last Indian war was fought in Idaho. No bullets were fired nor arrows unleashed. The war was declared by a woman, Amy Trice, the chair of the Kootenai Tribe, on Sept. 20, 1974.

The Kootenai had been unrepresented at the signing of the Treaty of Hellgate of 1855. That treaty took away any claim they had to their aboriginal lands without compensation. They had no reservation.

