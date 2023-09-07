IdahoVintagePostcard

Knives and scissors of high-quality steel tend to keep their edge for a long time. If they get dull, we sometimes toss them away today, or make a stab (sorry) at sharpening them ourselves.

In days gone by, traveling professionals called scissors grinders would visit a community or farm and offer to sharpen instruments that were often not of the best quality.

