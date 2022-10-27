62793cd665a3c.image.jpg

File this one under “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

Boise had a streetcar system in 1890. They were built in many cities in the latter part of the 19th century as an efficient way to get people around town. Boise’s system soon became Treasure Valley’s system, with lines going in a 60-mile loop to Eagle, Star, Middleton, Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian and back to Boise.

