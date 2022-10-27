File this one under “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”
Boise had a streetcar system in 1890. They were built in many cities in the latter part of the 19th century as an efficient way to get people around town. Boise’s system soon became Treasure Valley’s system, with lines going in a 60-mile loop to Eagle, Star, Middleton, Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian and back to Boise.
It was popular for people to pack a picnic lunch and take the loop on a Sunday just for the fun of it. Spurs were extended from Caldwell to Wilder and Lake Lowell, as well.
Several companies ran portions of the system, which became generally known as the Interurban, over the years. The light rail trains were powered by electricity, so it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Idaho Power ran the line for a time.
Wouldn’t something like that be a wonderful resource today? So why weren’t “we” smart enough to save the Interurban?
First, you need to know that it wasn’t a public system. Several companies were involved over the years, each trying to make a profit and none really succeeding. Yes, there’s a conspiracy theory that General Motors bought up all the light rail lines in the country and closed them down so that people would have to buy cars.
Cars did help kill the trollies, but it was buses that proved their demise. It was simply much cheaper to add a bus route and a few bus stop signs as cities grew.