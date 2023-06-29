IdahoVintagePostcard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At a time when there are Twitter wars over fast-food chicken sandwiches, let us pause and remember a simpler time when distinguishing one burger joint from another was as simple as putting on staged productions on the roof of a drive-in.

Those simple times were in the 1950s, the go-to decade of simple times. The drive-in trying to sell you burgers was the Howdy Pardner, located on Fairview Avenue, kind of kitty-corner from where KTVB is today.

Recommended for you

Load comments