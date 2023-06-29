At a time when there are Twitter wars over fast-food chicken sandwiches, let us pause and remember a simpler time when distinguishing one burger joint from another was as simple as putting on staged productions on the roof of a drive-in.
Those simple times were in the 1950s, the go-to decade of simple times. The drive-in trying to sell you burgers was the Howdy Pardner, located on Fairview Avenue, kind of kitty-corner from where KTVB is today.
The Howdy Pardner Drive-In did a lot of advertising, much of it aimed at letting people know what was going on up on the roof (cue the Drifters). That roof extended out over cars pulled up to order from the curbside menu boards ready to serve drivers. The roof doubled as a stage for acrobatic artists, a tiny tots style show, and 11-year-old local TV and radio singer Gene Capps. It hosted spring follies, tap dancers, a ballet, the Twisters “teenage jazzmen,” ventriloquists, and the “Miss Howdy Pardner” contests in two divisions, one for those 3-5 years old and the other for girls 3-18. One hundred and fifty students in costume from the Maysco School of Dance in Nampa gave a recital on the roof in June 1955.
The “stage in the air” was well used, mostly on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 1952 into the late 50s when owner Al Travlestead sold out to Chuck Peterson. Peterson kept the rooftop stage performances going for a few years, but they stopped after Ed Pollard took over the operation in 1962.
It was years later that we learned the true reason the Howdy Pardner went out of business. Sadly, Al Travlestead, the marketing genius behind the Show on the Roof, left town in a hurry because he was about to get caught up in the infamous Boys of Boise scandal.