62793cd665a3c.image.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Holden Bowler was an athlete, a military man, and a business man. He held a state record for high school track in Idaho, retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, ran a Denver ad agency, and taught environmental education. But it was his passion for singing that gave him a couple of interesting connections to noted contemporary figures.

While going to school at the University of Idaho in the 1930s, Holden met Thomas Collins. They were good friends over the years, and Holden became godfather to Tom’s daughter Judy Collins, the well-known folksinger.

Recommended for you

Load comments