IdahoVintagePostcard

Countless men tried to make their fortune in early Idaho through mining. Some struck it rich, but a better bet was often to forget the gold and make your money from the gold miners.

In 1863, William J. McConnell and John H. Porter started a modest gardening business along a tributary of the Payette River, now called Porter Creek, near Horseshoe Bend.

