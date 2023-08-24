Have you wondered why Fairview Avenue has that name? It’s almost as if you could view a fair from there.
Beginning in 1916, the home of the fairgrounds was between Fairview Avenue on the north and Irving Street on the south. Orchard Street was the eastern boundary and Curtis Road bordered the fairgrounds on the west.
If that seems impossible because of that multi-lane Boise Connector running through the middle of it, you’ve hit on the reason Ada County decided to move the fairgrounds. The Idaho Transportation Department carved out a lot of dirt diagonally through the old fairgrounds property in 1968, dropping the elevation of the roadway well below grade, during the first phase of construction of the Connector.
Although moving the fairgrounds was an obvious need in 1963, the fair didn’t open at its current Garden City site until 1967. The move was delayed a bit because the savvy City of Boise annexed the old fairgrounds property in 1966, certain that values would go up and services would be needed. Overlaying city zoning on the property ruffled the feathers of some potential developers, but the annexation went through.
The fair became The Western Idaho Fair, along with the move in 1967. Previously it had billed itself as The Western Idaho State Fair, though it never had any affiliation with the state. The new site was 235 acres, compared with the 45-acre site along Fairview. That gave the county room to expand with parking for 6,000 cars. The Exposition Building made its debut in 1967, allowing for two acres of indoor exhibits.
The new fairgrounds generated many millions in economic activity and continues to do so today. It will likely be an economic engine for years into to the future.