Trappers were most interested in beavers for their pelts. Once a beaver is liberated of its fur, though, another opportunity presents itself to men not too squeamish to eat a rodent. Beaver tail is considered a delicacy by some.
Which leads to a little history of the name Malad. Idaho is blessed with two Malad rivers, one in Oneida County, the county seat of which—and only town of any size—is Malad City. The other is the Malad River in Gooding County. That one runs through Malad Gorge, the spectacular canyon where the river tumbles into Devil’s Washbowl right below the I-84 bridge near Tuttle. You can see the gorge for 1.35 seconds while traveling on the interstate if you happen to look south while going 80 miles per hour. Next time you drive by, don’t. Stop for a few minutes at Malad Gorge State Park. Walk across the gorge on the footbridge and gaze down at the Malad River 250 feet below. Just don’t eat the beavers.
Early trappers working for the Pacific Fur Company, called Astorians after company owner John Jacob Astor, encountered the river and its tasty beaver in 1811. Long story short: They ate beaver and got sick. Mackenzie named the river Malad or Malade, which means “sick” in French.
Much speculation has ensued in the centuries following the illness the men experienced as to its cause. Had the beaver eaten some poisonous root? Had selenium concentrated in the fat of the beaver tails? No one knows.
By the way, the naming of Idaho’s other Malad River has a similar story with different players.