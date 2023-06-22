IdahoVintagePostcard

Oh, the humanity! Fortunately, Boise’s airship crash involved neither fire nor death.

The year was 1908, and it was Fair time. Fairgoers were excited that officials had booked an amazing exhibition. The Strobel Airship, which had just won first prize in the International Races in St. Louis, was coming to Boise.

