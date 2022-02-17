History is made by explorers, politicians, generals, and accountants. Wait, what? Accountants? Well, at least one accountant in Idaho made a little history. His name was Byron Defenbach, and he was Idaho’s first accountant. Sort of. Defenbach happened to be first in line to get an accountancy certificate when the state began issuing them in 1915. So, there’s a footnote in history.
Byron Defenbach, who lived much of his life in Boise, did quite a lot more. He was elected Idaho State Treasurer in 1927. In 1932 he ran for governor, losing to Democrat C. Ben Ross.
Defenbach started writing a column called “The State We Live In” before running for governor and kept it up for years. He became an Idaho State Senator and later served on the state tax commission.
But Defenbach’s biggest contribution to Idaho history was probably his writing. He was the author of a history text for students called "The State We Live In," the three-volume "Idaho the Place and its People — A History of the Gem State from Prehistoric Times to the Present Days," and one more, with a title that by today's standards that would not fly: "Red Heroines of the Northwest." The latter was a tribute to Sacajawea, Madame Marie Dorion, and “Jane,” a Nez Perce woman rescued from obscurity by the book.
Not bad for Idaho’s Certified Public Accountant Number One.