The City of Boise was platted on July 7, 1863. It became the capital of Idaho Territory on Dec. 24, 1864. But there was a little problem. Boise had not formed a city government. The Idaho Territorial Legislature believed strongly that the capital should have a few essential things, such as a mayor. The citizens of Boise liked things just the way they were, with no charter establishing their community. That is, there were no city ordinances and above all there were no taxes levied on the community’s citizens.
The voters got a chance to select their leaders on May 7, 1866, which they did. Voters elected a mayor and city council, all of whom had pledged not to serve and not to organize a city government. So there.
The Legislature was adamant about the need for some local elected officials and a city charter, so they set another election for January 1867. There were two slates of candidates seeking office. Both slates comprised men who wanted to be mayor or city councilors. At the last minute, a no-charter party popped up. The slate of no-government candidates ran away with the election, winning 277 to 133. True to their word, all those elected refused to serve.
Things were getting sticky for property owners by this time. Surveys were underway all over the territory. Defining the boundaries of property was a necessary legal step. Without a government in place, there was no way to obtain title to property in Boise.
In November of 1867, the citizens of Boise finally approved a charter written by the Legislature. The fact that the mayor and councilors they had elected refused to serve was still problematic. H.E. Prickett, who would later serve on the territorial supreme court, stepped up to serve as mayor when the elected mayor, L.B. Lindsey, kept his promise not to take office. Most elected to the council grudgingly agreed to serve and begin organizing the city. Ordinances, taxes and government services followed in their wake.