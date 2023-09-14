IdahoVintagePostcard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The City of Boise was platted on July 7, 1863. It became the capital of Idaho Territory on Dec. 24, 1864. But there was a little problem. Boise had not formed a city government. The Idaho Territorial Legislature believed strongly that the capital should have a few essential things, such as a mayor. The citizens of Boise liked things just the way they were, with no charter establishing their community. That is, there were no city ordinances and above all there were no taxes levied on the community’s citizens.

The voters got a chance to select their leaders on May 7, 1866, which they did. Voters elected a mayor and city council, all of whom had pledged not to serve and not to organize a city government. So there.

Recommended for you

Load comments