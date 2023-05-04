IdahoVintagePostcard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There is, perhaps, no quicker way to set a long-time resident of Boise’s teeth to grinding than to call the town “Boy-zee.” If you don’t pronounce it “Boy-see,” slap yourself in the face with this book right now.

Even so, audiences usually overlook the faux pas when the star on stage panders out to the audience, “Hello, Boy-zee!” Unless, of course, they happen to be on stage in Pocatello at the time.

Recommended for you

Load comments