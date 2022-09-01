...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
What town comes to mind when you think of automobile manufacturing? Detroit? Dearborn? Boise?
H.H. and M.B. Bryant’s Ford dealership was located at 1602 Main in 1917. But it wasn’t just an ordinary dealership. They put together Fords there for a time. H.H. was married to Henry Ford’s sister, so he had a bit of an in.
Ford was famous for revolutionizing the industry with the assembly line process, beginning with the 1914 Model T. It’s not clear what advantage shipping pieces and parts to Boise for assembly had for Mr. Bryant, but he did put together cars in the capital city for a while.
Don’t go rushing out to check the serial number of your Model T to see if it was assembled in Boise. The serial number on the engine was the number used for the whole car. The engines were manufactured elsewhere. Some 15 million Model T engines were built, many of them as replacements or for some other use. They started manufacturing them in 1913, and the last one came off the line in August 1941