What town comes to mind when you think of automobile manufacturing? Detroit? Dearborn? Boise?

H.H. and M.B. Bryant’s Ford dealership was located at 1602 Main in 1917. But it wasn’t just an ordinary dealership. They put together Fords there for a time. H.H. was married to Henry Ford’s sister, so he had a bit of an in.

