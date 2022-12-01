IdahoVintagePostcard

You may already know that the first commercial airmail route in the U.S. flew between Boise, Pasco, Washington, and Elko, Nevada. Varney Airlines, the company that flew the route, was based in Boise. United Airlines traces the beginning of its history to Varney.

But there was one essential item needed before that first airmail flight flew: An airport.

