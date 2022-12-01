You may already know that the first commercial airmail route in the U.S. flew between Boise, Pasco, Washington, and Elko, Nevada. Varney Airlines, the company that flew the route, was based in Boise. United Airlines traces the beginning of its history to Varney.
But there was one essential item needed before that first airmail flight flew: An airport.
In January 1926, local citizens formed a committee to figure out how to build an airport. The proposed airport site was south of the Boise River, just across from Julia Davis Park. That’s where Boise State University is today. In 1926, it wasn’t a part of the city. While the city council dithered about what to do, the clock ticked.
Airmail service was slated to start in April. Somebody had to step up. The American Legion, which had engineers, builders, and people used to giving orders following World War I, came forward to take on the task. The Boise Chamber of Commerce raised some money, and a call went out for volunteers— “Come with an axe and willing hands” FREE LUNCH.
With the help of volunteers, service clubs, and the chamber of commerce, the American Legion got the job done. The airport was ready for airmail service when April rolled around.
Boise moved its airport up on the bench where it is today because of the occasional flooding and frequent fog at the site where Boise State is today.