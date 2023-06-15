IdahoVintagePostcard

When you think of air bases in Idaho, Mountain Home Air Force Base comes to mind, and maybe Gowen Field where the Air National Guard has an operation today. The U.S. Army Airbase Pocatello probably isn’t on your radar.

Gowen Field and Mountain Home were airbases during World War II, but so was Army Airbase Pocatello. The Pocatello Regional Airport is located on the site of the old base. That’s where the Mexican Air Force trained.

