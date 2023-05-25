Subscribe
Hell Followed With Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen, 2023.
Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels, and Crooks, Patrick Raden Keefe, Anchor, 2022.
Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
Hell & Back (Longmire #18), Craig Johnson, Viking, 2022.
Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., 2023.
When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, 2020.
Better Than We Found It: Conversations to Help Save the World, Frederick Joseph and Portia Joseph, Candlewick, 2022.
Yellowface, R.F. Kuang, William Morrow & Co, 2023.
(Tie) The Story of Ferdinand, Munro Leaf, Grosset & Dunlap, 2011.
(Tie) The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and a Crime that Changed Their Lives, Dashka Slater, FS&G, 2017.
