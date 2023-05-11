Subscribe
“Treasure Valley Dog Hikes & Walks,” Matt Clark and Diana Burrell, Hiking Idaho, 2023.
“Warrior Girl Unearthed,” Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., 2023.
“From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and The Star,” Rick Riordan, Disney Hyperion, 2023.
“In The Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2023.
“On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” Timothy Snyder, Ten Speed, 2021.
“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
“The Adventures of Amina al-Serafi,” Shannon Chakraborty, HarperVoyager, 2023.
“Lumberjackula,” Mat Heagarty, Simon & Schuster Young Readers, 2022.
“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing, 2022.
(tie) “Solitaire, Alice Osman,” Scholastic, 2023; (tie) “Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley, 2023.
