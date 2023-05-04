Subscribe
“In The Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2023.
“Happy Place,” Emily Henry, Berkley, 2023.
“House in the Cerulean Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
“Fever in the Heartland: The Klu Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” Timothy Egan, Viking, 2023.
“Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
“All the Light We Cannot See,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner, 2017.
“Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
“Dog Man: 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea,” Dav Pilkey, Graphix, 2023.
“Thursday Murder Club” (Thursday Murder Club #1), Richard Osman, Penguin, 2021.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.