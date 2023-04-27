51ZVFWkTkNL._SX321_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  1. "When Women Were Dragons," Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday, 2022.
  2. "Psalm for the Wild Built (Monk and Robot #1)", Becky Chambers, tordotcom, 2021.
  3. "House in the Cerulean Sea," TJ Klune, Tor, 2022.
  4. "Dog Man: 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea," Dav Pilkey, Graphix, 2023.
  5. "I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story," Roaring Brook Press, 2021.
  6. "Lessons in Chemistry," Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
  7. "Fever in the Heartland: The Klu Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them," Timothy Egan, Viking, 2023.
  8. "Bluey: Mum School," Penguin Young Reader, 2023.
  9. "Hello, Beautiful," Ann Napolitano, Dial, 2023.
  10. "Deadly Education (Scholomance #1)," Naomi Novik, Del Rey, 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments