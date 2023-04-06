Subscribe
“Dog Man: 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea,” Dav Pilkey, Graphix, 2023.
“Party Hearty,” Kitty Corn, Shannon Hale, Abrams, 2023.
“Princess in Black,” Shannon Hale, Candlewick, 2015.
“Itty Bitty Kitty Corn,” Shannon Hale, Abrams, 2021.
“Good as Given,” Todd Graeff, Wm. Todd Graeff, 2022.
“Real Friends,” Shannon Hale, First Second, 2017.
“Pretty Perfect Kitty Corn,” Shannon Hale, Abrams, 2022.
“Princess Academy,” Shannon Hale, Bloomsbury, 2015.
“Hang the Moon,” Jeannette Walls, Scribner, 2023.
“The Body Keeps Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel Van Der Kolk, 2015.
