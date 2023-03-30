Subscribe
"Delivery," Tomas Hulick Baiza, Running Wild Press, 2023.
"Khabaar: An Immigrant Journey of Food, Memory, and Family," Madhushree Ghosh, University of Iowa Press, 2022.
"Bea Wolf," Zach Weinerschmit, First Second, 2023.
"Remember," Joy Harjo, Random House Studio, 2023.
"Daisy Jones and the Six," Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballentine, 2020.
"Fuccboi: The Novel," Sean Thor Conroe, Back Bay, 2023.
"Poverty, by America," Matthew Desmond, Crown Publishing, 2023.
"The White Lady," Jacqueline Winspear, Harper, 2023.
"I’m Glad My Mom Died," Jeanette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, 2022.
(Tie) "Edit Your Life: A Handbook for Living with Intention in a Messy World," Elisabeth Sharp McKetta, Tarcher Perigee, 2023.
(Tie) "The How & The Why," Cynthia Hand, Harperteen, 2021.
