"A Gentleman in Moscow," Amor Towles, Penguin, 2019.
"How High We Go in the Dark," Sequoia Nagamatsu, Wm. Morrow & Co., 2023.
"The Sentence," Louise Erdrich, Harper, 2022.
"Code Name Verity," Elizabeth Wein, Little Brown Books for Young People, 2022.
"Vicious," VE Schwab, Tor, 2018.
"Demon Copperhead," Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
"Firekeeper’s Daughter," Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., 2021.
"Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries," Heather Fawcett, Del Rey, 2023.
"Ballad of Love and Glory," Reyna Grande, Washington Square, 2023.
"Fika: The Art of the Swedish Coffee Break, with Recipes for Pastries, Breads, and Other Treats," Anna Brones and Joanna Kindvall, 2015.
