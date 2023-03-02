Subscribe
"InvestiGators: Agents of S.U.I.T.," John Patrick Green, FirstSecond, 2023.
"InvestiGators: Braver and Bolder," John Patrick Green, FirstSecond, 2022.
"Lessons in Chemistry," Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 2022.
"I Have Some Questions for You," Rebecca Makkai, Viking, 2023.
"Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour," Clint McElroy, FirstSecond, 2023.
"InvestiGators: Ants in our P.A.N.T.S," John Patrick Green, FirstSecond, 2022.
"InvestiGators: Off the Hook," John Patrick Green, FirstSecond, 2021.
"Demon Copperhead," Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, 2022.
"InvestiGators: Heist and Seek," John Patrick Green, FirstSecond, 2022.
"The Last She," HJ Nelson, Wattpad, 2021.
