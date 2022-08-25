I love summer parties with my friends. Every time we have a function where we are all supposed to contribute food and drink, one of our friends always does something tacky. It makes me unreasonably angry. She will bring something to the party to share. It’s usually some kind of dessert item we’d eat later in the day. She then consumes the food and drink that everyone else brought but inevitably has to leave early, taking dessert with her. It seems like poor manners to me. What does Boise’s Blonde Bombshell say?
Sincerely,
Over Her
Dear Over Her:
It is poor form to bring food to share and then take it back if it isn’t consumed while one is at the party. There may be a good reason for this behavior. Perhaps it was her raising. Maybe she has financial issues and needs the food. Maybe she’s selfish. Maybe she just has a sweet tooth. Etiquette dictates that food brought to an event should be left with the host of the party unless they request people take things home. Sharing is a virtue held in high regard but often it is something that people miss the mark on. While it is bad manners to take the food to go, it would be even worse to point out this faux pas at the party. The first and most important tenet of hospitality is making sure that your guests feel comfortable. Your friend has to deal with the reputation for taking the sweets and hitting the streets. I guess that is her just desserts.