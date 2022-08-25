Minerva Jayne
Dear Minerva:

I love summer parties with my friends. Every time we have a function where we are all supposed to contribute food and drink, one of our friends always does something tacky. It makes me unreasonably angry. She will bring something to the party to share. It’s usually some kind of dessert item we’d eat later in the day. She then consumes the food and drink that everyone else brought but inevitably has to leave early, taking dessert with her. It seems like poor manners to me. What does Boise’s Blonde Bombshell say?

