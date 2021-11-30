One Idaho Professor is going on the record about Bigfoot on History Channel this Friday night, Dec. 3. The super-sized "The Proof Is Out There" episode features show host and journalist Tony Harris, who breaks it down frame by frame with three experts, including Idaho State University Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anthropology and anatomy, who reviews the famous 1967 Patterson–Gimlin film that allegedly captured Bigfoot, or as they call her today, "Patty," on the move.
Most Sasquatch sightings in North America have tended to congregate in the West. Vancouver Island, California, Utah, and Washington State have the most sightings. However, the entire world has its version of a large mysterious hominid lurking in the wilds.
Thanks to one of Dr. Meldrum's expert peers, Issac Tian, his high-tech restoration process will refine the old 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film and take the conversation from folkloric legend to what actually could be the elusive biped hominid we call Bigfoot. Other experts weigh in, too, as Harris confers with Ken Gerhard, zoologist Roxy Furman, and anthropologist Kathy Strain gives her take on the old film. Tian uses an AI program and three-dimensional algorithms to refine the film imagery, and the results are stunning in their clarity.
Meldrum believes the self-proclaimed hoaxsters who tried to debunk the old film lied, and says "There are details that are very distinctive of the way in which this 'Patty' creature walks. One of the characteristics that seem to distinguish the Sasquatch foot from the human is the lack of an arch, a longitudinal arch, which is kind of a springboard creating a more stable platform in the human foot."
Noting that human feet do not move as the Patty creature's does with a prehension style like the great apes, he adds: "That lead foot where you can see this upward turning of the toes at the last part of the swing phase just before the foot comes in contact with the substrate. This is a remarkable detail that the film has made more evident."
This improved rendering lends more authenticity to the casts taken at the scene back in 1967. Meldrum says: "The enhanced or clarified imagery of the foot allows you to zoom in on that sole, that plantar surface of the foot, and differentiate individual toes, and toe stems and you can see the remarkable similarity between it and one of the casts." Further anatomical examination for Meldrum leads him to believe this is most definitely not a human and not a fake. He says there is plenty of data to be gleaned.
The other expert in this Patterson-Gimlin film analyst trio is Hollywood special effects legend Bill Munns, who notes the smoothness of the fur in the back of the neck when "Patty" turns her head, as Dr. Meldrum hones in on the musculature of the head and neck.
Meldrum says: "I am struck as an anatomist by the massive size of these trapezius muscles and their intermediate attachment on the back of the skull. This is not a human configuration at all but something that is intermediate between a human and a great ape."
The authenticity argument continues as Meldrum examines the creature's gait and calf muscles' fluidity and the enhanced reveal of the old film. And with an extended body and shorter legs, Meldrum estimates the "Patty" Sasquatch weighed in at about 880 pounds. All three experts believe this 1967 filmed Sasquatch is a female, hence the "Patty" moniker as the enhanced film shows her pendulous breasts as she steps. Munn says natural breasts will exhibit fluidity when the biped is in motion.
In the end, the enhanced film also clearly reveals that "Patty" has a butt crack. The cleaned-up frames show a three-quarter posterior view that is unmistakable, according to Meldrum.
All three, Tian, Munns, and Meldrum, conclude that the film is not a hoax and that the 1967 film shows something not human and not a costumed human either.
Meldrum says that most people do not have the composure to calmly take out their camera when crossing paths with a Bigfoot unexpectedly out and about in the hinterlands, the target-rich environment for the elusive hominids. He cites the 2012 Provo, Utah film from a surprised hiker that caught a large hairy biped going downhill. In addition, Meldrum points out in the History special that the prehensile foot motion matches the 1967 "Patty" Sasquatch.
The other Bigfoot films in the supersized special this Friday do not hold up to expert scrutiny as this enhanced Patterson-Gimlin film.
And as for "Patty," Meldrum says: "[She] is absolutely consistent with what a bipedal hominid would look like...Sasquatch does exist."
About the series
Host Tony Harris spent six years on CNN from 2004 to 2010, and soon after, Investigation Discovery hired him for their popular true-crime series, "Scene of the Crime." Since then, History has found Harris to be the perfect analytical moderator for "The Proof is Out There," now in season two.
Harris has a staff of 30 who investigates the possible paranormal or extra-terrestrial activity allegedly caught on tape. Forensic experts, video analysts, and historians assess various audio and visual recordings, weigh in, and declare them to be accurate or, at the very least, a strong possibility or complete fakes.
The Proof is Out There will air Friday at 10/9c on History Channel.