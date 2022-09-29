Harry Orchard is the man who rigged the bomb on that Caldwell gate that killed Frank Steunenberg, former governor of Idaho. He admitted to 26 murders in all. Less well-known is the story of how he found religion.
Orchard’s conversion started before his sentencing in 1908. Reading the Bible moved him to plead guilty to save his soul. At first sentenced to hang, that sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.
In the early days of his sentence, Orchard received a visit from the 21-year-old son of Gov. Steunenberg, Julian. The young man brought a packet of pamphlets and books associated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church on the behest of his mother, Eveline Belle Steunenberg. She and her children were church members, and she urged Orchard to “give his life fully to Christ.”
He did so, joining the Adventist faith. He was baptized Jan. 1, 1909, at the Idaho State Penitentiary.
Mrs. Steunenberg saw God’s hand in the assassination of her husband in a way that comforted her. It came out that Orchard had made three previous attempts to kill the man, all of which failed. On the day of the assassination, the former governor had told his family he was moved to worship with them. Though his death came just hours later, Mrs. Steunenberg came to believe God had stayed the hand of the assassin long enough to bring the governor into the fold.
Harry Orchard spent 46 years in Idaho’s prison system. He remains the longest serving prisoner. His funeral service was conducted by the Boise Seventh-day Adventist Church.