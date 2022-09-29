IdahoVintagePostcard

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Harry Orchard is the man who rigged the bomb on that Caldwell gate that killed Frank Steunenberg, former governor of Idaho. He admitted to 26 murders in all. Less well-known is the story of how he found religion.

Orchard’s conversion started before his sentencing in 1908. Reading the Bible moved him to plead guilty to save his soul. At first sentenced to hang, that sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Recommended for you

Load comments