It’s difficult to pin down the town of Freedom. First, it crosses a lot of boundaries, two counties and two states. The states are Idaho and Wyoming, and the counties are Caribou (in Idaho) and Lincoln (Wyoming).
Even so, Freedom is not a sprawling community. The total population, according to the 2020 census, was 206.
And where is the “real” Freedom, Idaho or Wyoming? That’s a little slippery. In the early 1920s, postal authorities gave Freedom, Idaho, the bad news that there was already another town named Freedom in Idaho, and it had a post office. That town, south of Grangeville, is today known as Slate Creek. Sticklers about avoiding confusing addresses, the postal authorities suggested residents of the Caribou County Freedom find another name. They liked the name of their town, so their solution was simply to put the post office across the border in Wyoming.
The town’s bisection historically gave some residents freedom. It was originally established as a Mormon community in 1879. That was back when polygamy was a part of church doctrine. It was, however, illegal in Idaho. The handy state border that ran through the middle of town gave practitioners of polygamy a chance to avoid arrest by stepping out of the jurisdiction of Idaho authorities into Wyoming.