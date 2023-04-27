Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ARIES (March 21-April 19):

According to a study by Newsweek magazine, 58% of us yearn to experience spiritual growth; 33% report having had a mystical or spiritual experience; 20% of us say we have had a revelation from God in the last year; and 13% have been in the presence of an angel. Given the astrological omens currently in play for you Aries, I suspect you will exceed all those percentages in the coming weeks. I hope you will make excellent use of your sacred encounters. What two areas of your life could most benefit from a dose of divine assistance or intervention? There’s never been a better time than now to seek a Deus ex machina. (More info: https://tinyurl.com/GodIntercession)

Recommended for you

Load comments