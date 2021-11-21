Step through the door at Atomic Treasures and you are immediately gobsmacked. Your eyes are inundated with geegaws and whatnots, shiny one-of-a-kinds and bedazzling finds everywhere you look.
The shop is filled to overflowing with antiques, vintage and retro items — you know, the good stuff that doesn't fall apart or break within a couple months.
There's vintage clothing, including some rad t-shirts — a deer decked out in hunting clothes and a rifle? Yes, please! And racks upon racks of coffee cups, bottle tops, ashtrays and more from yesteryear — what in the world is a "pith cutter?" The answer is here!
Store owner Cindy Stevens Allen has been collecting "collectibles" for years — she ran the Treasure Garden on Ustick before moving downtown — and you can feast your eyes on a floor-to-ceiling display as you peruse the upstairs, downstairs and in-between rooms. It's a great place to find that "special something" for that hard-to-buy-for person on your holiday shopping list. Oh, and pick up something for yourself, too. Atomic Treasures, 409 S. Eighth St. in Boise, open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
— Jeanne Huff
