Do a little too much partying over the holidays? Why not try Dry January? It's a trend that people have been practicing for years but the official campaign popped up in 2013. The aim is to abstain from drinking for a month and reap the sweet health benefits.
Dry January started as a health campaign in the UK by what is now known as Alcohol Change UK. The idea was to help people change their relationship with alcohol by drinking less. People can start the new year clean and the concept has resonated around the world.
There are a lot of health benefits to giving your body a break from alcohol. People can see: increased energy, better sleep, an improved mood, better mental and physical performance and can lower the risk of long-term health problems. A study also found that, "abstinence from alcohol in moderate–heavy drinkers improves insulin resistance, weight, BP and cancer-related growth factors."
Researchers have also found having five drinks a week or more can take years off of your life but stopping can be hard. There are a lot of different ideas on how to go about it like finding substitutes or picking up a new hobby. For more ideas and tools to go dry, people can visit alcoholchange.org.
One that could be the most helpful is to give yourself a break. If you find yourself having a drink after a week don't beat yourself up but also be mindful of when indulgence turns to abuse. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH) it can be a slippery slope.
"Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, alcohol addiction, and the colloquial term, alcoholism."
If you answer yes to any of the following it may be a sign of concern and the NIH encourages people to seek help.
- Had times when you ended up drinking more, or longer, than you intended?
- More than once wanted to cut down or stop drinking, or tried to, but couldn’t?
- Spent a lot of time drinking? Or being sick or getting over other aftereffects?
- Wanted a drink so badly you couldn’t think of anything else?
- Found that drinking—or being sick from drinking—often interfered with taking care of your home or family? Or caused job troubles? Or school problems?
- Continued to drink even though it was causing trouble with your family or friends?
- Given up or cut back on activities that were important or interesting to you, or gave you pleasure, in order to drink?
- More than once gotten into situations while or after drinking that increased your chances of getting hurt (such as driving, swimming, using machinery, walking in a dangerous area, or having unprotected sex)?
- Continued to drink even though it was making you feel depressed or anxious or adding to another health problem? Or after having had a memory blackout?
- Had to drink much more than you once did to get the effect you want? Or found that your usual number of drinks had much less effect than before?
- Found that when the effects of alcohol were wearing off, you had withdrawal symptoms, such as trouble sleeping, shakiness, restlessness, nausea, sweating, a racing heart, or a seizure? Or sensed things that were not there?