Simply Cats is a no-kill adoption center in Boise. From July 8 to 10, Dan Gomiller and Arianna Jarvis will be raising money for the center through a Dungeons and Dragons livestream. Pictured here is one of the adoptable cats from Simply Cats: Matilda.
Dan Gomiller and Arianna Jarvis have had a few failed cat fosters, meaning they got so attached to the animals, they decided to keep them. They adopted their felines from Simply Cats, a local adoption center.
“One of the biggest things is that they are no-kill. So, when they get their hands on cats, they find them homes,” Gomiller said. “I want to support their organization and give as much of my time to help them get as many of the cats as they can so that they can help find them homes.”
Gomiller and Jarvis, who are married, have also been running a Dungeons and Dragons podcast recorded primarily in Boise called “Of Dice and Dens.” So in 2020, after the pandemic curtailed in-person fundraising for Simply Cats (through Idaho Gives), the nonprofit reached out to Gomiller. Could he ask for donations to Simply Cats on the podcast’s social media outlets?
Gomiller had a bigger idea: he would plan, organize, and host a virtual Dungeons and Dragons fundraiser, with notable podcasters and players from around the country, with all the proceeds going towards Simply Cats — ODND Presents: A Tabletop role Playing Meowrathon Benefitting Simply Cats.
The event was essentially broken down into many self-contained, three-hour sessions, or one-shots, where the players would complete the small story from beginning to end, as opposed to the years-long fantasy adventures D&D is known for.
“As a person with ADHD, that’s my attention span. I can handle watching for about three hours,” Gomiller said. “Any shorter, it’s hard to complete a story in these kinds of environments, especially with people screwing around all the time, right?”
And the one-shots have a wide variety: Crash Pandas, where they play as raccoons trying to drive a car; Blades in the Dark, which is a game about heists and ghosts; Kids On Bikes, a “Stranger Things”-esque game about children riding home and encountering supernatural creatures.
The annual event raises between $2,000 and $3,000. It will be held from July 8 to July 10 and the times and links to the event are on the website: meowrathon.com.
