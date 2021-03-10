I can count on one hand, two fingers to be exact, how many men I have said I love you to. I throw around a lot of four-letter words, but love is not often one of them. I told Evan I loved him because I was young and he was the first, but I am not sure I really grasped the concept. I told Paul I loved him because he said it first and I felt like I should. I never told X I loved him even though I thought I did, but I realize now that I’m with Ben, I am not sure I have really ever loved anyone.
It’s been almost five months since we started dating and I realized about a month ago that something was different. I had a rough week at work, and he told me that he knew I’d been stressed so how about I have a night to myself and we could catch up on Saturday. I am an extrovert, but I need time to recharge and be by myself to maintain my energy. I was so excited that he picked up on my need of some alone time and grateful I didn’t have to say anything and risk hurting his feelings. However, about an hour into my popcorn and wine dinner and watching You’ve Got Mail, I realized I didn’t want alone time. I wanted Ben.
What was this? Did I miss him? Was I finally to the point where I could actually recharge from his presence instead of my normal solo routine? We were on a hike the following day when he told me he loved me. It was like he could read my mind. It was the first time in my life that I said that four letter word and finally knew what I was saying and that I meant it.
I am no longer dating just to date. I am not in a relationship just to have monogamous sex. He isn’t someone to entertain me when my friends are busy. And that four-letter word that has been so hard for me to say and understand finally makes sense. Cheers to that four-letter word!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle