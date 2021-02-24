Not Everything Is As It Seems
Hailey has been my hairdresser almost 10 years. When I started going to her, she had a longtime boyfriend that eventually became her husband. I listened to her talk about him and their relationship and she lived vicariously through my single life. I would get on and off the apps, but if I were ever in her chair and not on an app, she would demand I download one so we could get some good laughs. Hailey got divorced about a year ago and is now on the apps herself. It has been fun to swap stories now that she’s in my boat. I don’t think anyone truly understands the joy and pain of dating in this environment until they have actually right swiped their way to an awkward first date.
Around the time I started dating Ben, I went in for my hair appointment and she told me about a guy she was dating. She and Todd met on Hinge. He was gainfully employed, no kids, and had similar hobbies. She told me about all the plans they had for the winter. He wanted to cut down a Christmas tree together, go skiing, and was eager to explore various Idaho hot springs. I have dated a lot of duds, so I was happy that she found someone with a sense of adventure!
Last week when I went in for my appointment, I gave her all the Ben updates and asked how things with Todd were going. Turns out, Todd wasn’t all that he was cracked up to be. He always had an excuse for not having time to cut down the Christmas tree, he doesn’t actually know how to ski, and hot springs are too crowded for Todd on weekends. Looks like he was a lot of talk, but not much action. Why do people do that? Do they think you won’t figure it out? People waste so much time trying to be someone they’re not, wouldn’t it be a lot easier to just be yourself? Wise up, Todd. Cheers to being authentic!
