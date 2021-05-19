As the world is reopening and people are getting vaccinated, more people are going back on adventures and starting to leave the house for more than just curbside pick-up. With this, comes a rise in social media posts that document this exciting taste of normalcy. I will say I am happy to be seeing more real-life posts vs the Tiger King and toilet paper posts of yesteryear, but now I am finding myself getting that social media FOMO.
I know that people only post the highlight reel, and I am guilty of it myself, but that doesn’t mean I am not wasting hours of my life scrolling a screen with my judgmental and jealous eyes. I have a lot to be grateful for and am genuinely happy for most of my social media friends and acquaintances, but I also find myself questioning my own life.
Many of my friends have been going on what appear to be lavish vacations while I am still excited if I try a different spot on the greenbelt. I see friends having small get togethers with fancy charcuterie boards and cocktails and I am still only motivated to pop popcorn and open a bottle of wine after long workdays in my sweatpants. Am I alone in this or are people just not posting this lifestyle anymore?
Lastly, I am still dating Ben and while it is nice to be in a relationship, I am seeing all my friends pass me by. I can’t tell you how many proposals, home purchases, and gender reveals I have seen in the last few weeks. My relationship is still new enough that the logical side of my brain says its not time yet, but the FOMO side says where is my ring, new set of keys, and colored confetti?
After the year we have had and all the people that have suffered I know I should be more appreciative for what I have, but I can’t help but get caught up in my own FOMO. Do you find yourself spiraling alongside me? Cheers to stopping the scrolling and appreciating the moment!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle