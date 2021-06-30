Always the Bridesmaid
I don’t know about you, but the one positive of Covid for me, was not having to go to weddings. I have been a bridesmaid so many times I have lost count. I have hosted bachelorette parties and bridal showers, worn ugly, itchy, and hot dresses, and spent a fortune to travel to destinations I could have lived my whole life without ever seeing. Granted, I did this because I love my friends, but if I am being honest, I am not even friends with some of those women anymore.
Many of my friends got into relationships during the pandemic so I am starting to see people post pictures of weddings and engagements and my mailbox is starting to fill with invitations and save the dates again. Add that to the list of people that had to postpone their weddings last year and my calendar is quickly filling back up again. I’m already missing the weekends of wine and popcorn dinners and hours of streaming. I just barely started going back out into the world again to sit on patios, I am not sure I am mentally prepared for weddings and crowded dance floors.
Weddings are such a drain on my mental health. It’s not enough to feel like an outsider for not being married, but then the stress of finding a date is a complete nightmare. To make matters worse, all this working from home over the last year has not been kind to my waistline. None of my clothes fit like they used to, and I can’t wear my yoga pants to the wedding. Do you think I could request a Zoom link instead?
I believe in love and still dream of the day my dad walks me down the aisle in my beautiful white dress with my future husband looking at me with love in his eyes, but for right now I am just trying to figure out how to walk in heels again and make it through the ceremony without crying. Cheers to the lucky ones that find love and get the fairytale!
—A.S.
