You may have noticed a change on the Boise Weekly website: our calendar. We're pleased to announce the addition of the Evvnt calendar system, which we hope you, dear reader, will use to put your events in our online and print calendars.
The system is easy to use. Just click on the "+Submit Calendar" button on the right-hand side of our homepage, and away you go. A pop-up will appear asking for the name of the event, what sort of event it is (e.g. concert, food, festival, etc.) and the location.
That will take you to the landing page, where event planners can choose between the standard free listing and two options for promoting listings in print and online. Along with promoted listings come fresh tools for monitoring page clicks and other relevant data about your event.
Once you've chosen what kind of listing you'd like to build, the program will direct you to the main course: building your event. You'll be able to add images and links, provide a description and other key details.
At the bottom, you'll be asked for your email address. That's where Evvnt will send a confirmation email and a link to edit your event. The new system is easy to use, and significantly, it puts you the user in control. As always, if you have questions or comments, please send us an email at calendar@boiseweekly.com. Happy eventing!