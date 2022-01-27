I grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas, a college town in the southeast corner of the state. Then, as now, it boasted a population of around 20,000.
The number of COVID-19 tests waiting to be processed in Idaho is twice that number. Our state’s daily case numbers are in the thousands. Our positivity rate keeps climbing. On Monday, Jan. 24, the Department of Health and Welfare re-enacted “crisis standards of care” for the Southwest, Central and South Central Health Districts.
I keep going back to that number of backlogged COVID tests. And thinking about my hometown and those numbers. Forty thousand tests in limbo and case numbers in the thousands already.
Then, I get on the parking lot elevator and nobody but me is wearing a facemask? Our health care workers on the front line are begging for people to donate blood because they are literally running out — please if you can schedule your appointment at your local Red Cross — and people are just “so tired of it” that they are throwing precautions to the wind at the expense of themselves and others.
Please, let’s all just hang in there, put our masks on, social distance, avoid crowds and give blood.
