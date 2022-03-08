There’s no denying that technology has improved many aspects of our daily lives, from the convenience and utility of computers and smart phones, to more efficient transportation, housing and job productivity.
Technological advances have also greatly improved the quality and delivery of healthcare. Development of robotic surgery, breakthroughs in heart procedures and innovations in trauma care have saved countless lives. 3-D imaging has helped millions of women survive breast cancer, and new diagnostic tools have helped doctors diagnose diseases and provide early treatment.
How we, as doctors, conduct patient visits and exams has also improved. Technology has allowed us to see patients remotely through video chats and on-line urgent care clinics. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more of our patients are seeing their doctors and specialists via secure video visits. Neurologists, cardiologists and other specialists are able to meet with and observe patients remotely, and if there’s a need for an in-person appointment, it can be scheduled.
The same way the internet has enabled almost anyone to get information at their fingertips, it has made it possible for medical professionals to collaborate on treatment plans, securely share patient data and consult with experts across the country or around the world.
Technology has even changed the way your doctor maintains your medical records. In the past, everything was written on paper and then filed away until the next time you made an appointment or came to the hospital emergency department. It was not the most efficient way of tracking a patient’s health information, but it was the standard for more than a century.
With computers and networks came the ability for those records to be digitized, for easy storage and immediate recall. At Saint Alphonsus, over time, we employed several different systems for tracking patient medical records.
That is why Saint Alphonsus Health System on February 26 converted to a new Electronic Health Records system, called Epic. Epic allows all our hospitals, clinics and affiliated providers to securely share patient information. The system also allows patients clear and simple access to their health information through the MyChart portal.
MyChart provides easier access for the patient and streamlines the billing process for medical services. Patients will be able to use MyChart to pay their bill, schedule in-person appointments, complete forms, ask questions and conduct remote video appointments with many of their providers as well as view all their health information within our system.
Other medical providers using Epic will have access to patient records, so for example if you’re traveling and need to see a doctor, that physician will have the ability to see your medical history and provide appropriate care.
The transition to a new EHR system has been a lengthy project for everyone at Saint Alphonsus. We’ve spent more than a year preparing to transition from multiple legacy systems into one platform. This has entailed thousands of hours of behind-the-scenes work to ensure a seamless switch for both patients and clinical teams.
I encourage our Saint Alphonsus patients to sign up for a MyChart account, so they can access the exciting features and information now available to them.
Technology has changed the way healthcare is delivered, now it will help us improve the way we engage with our patients and become stronger partners in their healthcare journey.