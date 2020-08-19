Idaho Gov. Brad Little officially announced the topics of the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature on Aug. 19.
The session, which is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 24, will cover civil liability and the 2020 election—issues the governor and legislative leadership agree are time-sensitive.
"Special legislative sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with the sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January," Little wrote in a press release.
In an earlier story, Boise Weekly outlined some of the national context for the issues of civil liability and the upcoming election. The heat surrounding the 2020 election has only increased: Idaho has a C grade from the Brookings Institution on its Voting By Mail report card. The mail, however, has itself become a hot-button issue, as proposed changes to U.S. Postal Service retail hours, collection box and mail processing equipment have prompted 20 states to threaten lawsuits against the quasi-nongovernmental organization. Those changes have since been scrapped until after the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Civil liability figured heavily in two competing federal stimulus packages, one of which touched on special liability rules regarding personal and economic damage as a result of the pandemic. Those packages were sent to the back burner on Aug. 8, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order—itself a stimulus package—that included enhanced unemployment benefits, a payroll tax holiday, "assistance to renters and homeowners" and a memo on deferring student loan payments, but not civil liability.
Trump's action has prompted congressional leaders to threaten lawsuits, alleging his order violates Congress' constitutional power of the purse.
Topics that did not make Gov. Little's cut included a proposal to change the authority of health districts and another to address public school funding. His office said "further discussion on both topics is merited," though for reasons of timeliness and urgency, it decided to hold off action on them until the January 2021 legislative session.
"We owe it to taxpayers to pull off a swift and successful legislative session," Little wrote. "I appreciate the work our legislators put into the proposals for a special session and for their willingness to come to Boise next week and address these issues on behalf of the people we serve."