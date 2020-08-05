Gov. Brad Little has called for a special legislative session, which he says will take place the week of Aug. 24. Though a detailed list of topics under consideration will be announced on Monday, Aug. 17, two likely issues have already come to the fore: the 2020 general election and liability reform pertaining to the pandemic.
"There's been discussions ongoing since the onset of COVID-19 between the governor and legislative leadership," Little's press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, told Boise Weekly. "They agreed on the need for a special session."
Though few details are available as of yet about how those topics will be addressed, they have already generated considerable heat on the national scene.
The 2020 election is already one of the most well-worn topics in America, as states grapple with how to conduct it under the pall of the coronavirus. Potentially up for grabs during the special session is the issue of voting by mail, or absentee voting. According to the Brookings Institution, the State of Idaho does not automatically send voters a ballot, nor did it conduct universal vote-by-mail voting in 2016. Ballots postmarked on or before election day may not be counted if received after election day, and for that, Brookings gave Idaho a C grade, or 7 out of 22 points, on its Voting By Mail report card.
Idaho borders three states that received As on the report card: Washington, Oregon and Utah. In Oregon, voters automatically receive a ballot, and the state conducted universal vote-by-mail in 2016. In addition, it offers voters several "channels," like drop-off boxes, mail and voting in person, by which they can submit their ballots. It received 19 out of 22 points. Washington scored all 22 points. In the Evergreen State, all mail-in ballots postmarked by election day are counted.
Voting by mail has become a political football on the national scene, with critics, who include President Donald Trump, saying the system is prone to fraud. Trump has sued the State of Nevada over its plan to send absentee ballots to all active voters, but his record is mixed, as he has signaled approval of mail-in voting in the swing state of Florida, opening him to criticism that he's playing a game of politics rather than governance on the issue.
Morrison Hyer said legislators might take up liability issues, specifically mentioning schools and businesses, but added that the legislature may address the topic as it sees fit. That conversation may—or may not—take place in the shade of possible federal rules contained in one of two competing stimulus packages being considered by Congress.
The issue features heavily in negotiations over the second round of economic stimulus packages currently under consideration by the House and Senate. In the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, the $3 trillion HEROES Act contains stimulus spending and enhances benefits for employees and employers, though the bill has been panned by Republican critics in the Senate and makes no mention of a coronavirus liability exemption.
Unlike the HEROES Act, its counterpart in the Republican-controlled Senate, the $1 trillion HEALS Act, specifically addresses questions of liability by establishing a 5-year legal shield for schools, businesses and hospitals for COVID-19-related issues.
There's mounting pressure for Democrats and Republicans to reach an agreement regarding a new stimulus bill, and the White House has signaled that it may take action if an accord is not reached. There has been speculation that a deal may be reached as early as Friday, Aug. 7—well before the special of the Idaho Legislature convenes.