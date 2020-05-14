At a press conference on May 14, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the Gem State is ready to move on to Stage II of the phased reopening of its economy.
"Idaho was one of the last states in the country to have a confirmed coronavirus case, and because of the great people of Idaho, we're one of the first states set to reopen," he said.
According to the order he will sign and make effective on Saturday, May 16, restaurants will be able to reopen for dine-in service, along with indoor gyms, recreation facilities and hair salons—provided that they do so in accordance with public health measures in place, including social distancing and personal hygiene.
During the announcement, he also said that bars, which had been scheduled to reopen as part of Stage IV along with large venues and movie theaters, may prepare to reopen as part of Stage III, two weeks ahead of schedule.
As he did in previous announcements, Little strongly encouraged the public to practice social distancing, limit the number of people with whom they're in contact, wash their hands, wear face masks while in public and observe other public and personal health measures. He also reiterated that communities themselves will enforce and implement the state's phased reopening and attendant requirements.
"Noncompliance—we've had some of that," he said. "There will be pressure from those communities. Everyone's who's sacrificed ... all those sacrifices will be for naught if people don't practice the good behavior I've talked about over and over."
Little also announced that the state will distribute thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to small businesses, and has beefed up contact tracing technology and personnel, as well as directed resources and new strategies to the Idaho Department of Labor, which continues to race to keep up with an historic influx of unemployment claims.
The order and phased reopening plan has received criticism from some corners, including from within the executive branch of the state government. In an open letter sent May 13, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wrote that she "lose[s] sleep at night because the heavy hand of our government is hurting so many Idahoans," and criticized Little's plan as playing favorites by distinguishing between "essential" and "non-essential" businesses, and failing to trust the judgment of Idahoans regarding their own health and wellbeing.
"...The one thing that is missing in all of this is the confidence that Idahoans are smart enough to put in place public health protocols so they can reopen their business, welcome customers, and take care of their employees," she wrote.
Of concern to others is that on May 12 and 13, 26 and 27 cases were confirmed in Idaho, respectively—the two consecutive days with the most confirmed cases since April 23 and 24. Other states have also begun the phased reopening of their economies, and some have experienced spikes in confirmed cases. According to the Austin American-Statesman, more than 1,000 new cases have been confirmed daily in Texas in the last five days, while Gov. Greg Abbott continues to press his own economic reopening plans.
Texas and Idaho, however, diverge in the trajectory of their reported cases. While confirmed cases continue to mount in the Lone Star State, the overall trend in Idaho has been a decrease in daily confirmations.
"We feel very confident in the data that's actually on the website. We look over the two-week period; the number of cases reported is very jumpy," said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen during Little's news conference. "The actual downward trend ... represents a downward trend over time. We feel confident that we have the best data available, that we're making the best decisions."