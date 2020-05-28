The Gem State is set to continue the process of relaxing economic and lifestyle restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brad Little announced May 28.
"We are better off in Idaho than elsewhere not because the problem doesn't exist here, but because we're doing a good job protecting our families, neighbors and friends," he wrote in a press release.
Beginning Saturday, May 30, Idaho will enter Stage III of its economic reopening. As part of that package, bars and movie theaters will be able to reopen—both categories of venues have been moved up from Stave IV to Stage III. Quarantine rules for travelers have been scaled back to only include people entering Idaho from high-community-spread areas, and gatherings of up to 50 people have been given a green light. Non-essential travel has been authorized to places that do not have ongoing COVID-19 transmission.
Large venues and sports events will remain off-limits until Stage IV, and the governor did not address when restrictions would be lifted on senior living homes.
Those changes and more are contingent on businesses being able to maintain social distancing among their staff and patrons. People who can work from home are encouraged to continue to do so. And Little reiterated his injunction for people to remain vigilant about wearing face coverings where appropriate, washing their hands, keeping 6 feet apart from other people, and staying home from work and public places when they feel sick.